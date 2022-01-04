Tunisia says security patrol attacked by person 'belonging to terrorist organization'

Jan 4 (Reuters) - A security patrol in southern Tunisia was attacked with a "cold weapon" by a person "belonging to a terrorist organization" who was apprehended by police after injuring one security personnel, the country's state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The attacker confessed to belonging to Al-Qaeda-affiliated Ansar Asharia militant group, according to a judicial source cited by the news agency.

Reporting by Tarek Amara Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Chris Reese

