Tunisian journalists union says it approves state media strike

TUNIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Tunisia's main journalists union has approved a state media strike on April 1 over the "president's attempts to control public media and the authorities' insistence on hitting the sector," union official Amira Mohamed told Reuters on Wednesday.

The move comes after criticism that state television had become under the full control of President Kais Saied and following the imprisonment of journalist who refused to reveal his source in a story about militants.

Saied has promised to uphold rights and freedoms won in Tunisia's 2011 revolution. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.