Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Tunisian president relieves prime minister of his post

1 minute read
1/3

Demonstrators gather in front of police officers standing guard during an anti-government protest in Tunis, Tunisia, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president said he decided on Sunday to freeze the Tunisian parliament, suspend the immunity of all deputies, and dismiss Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi after violent protests in several Tunisian cities.

He added that he will assume the presidency of the executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 6:28 PM UTCProtests across Tunisia target Ennahda party over political crisis

Police and protesters clashed in several Tunisian cities on Sunday as demonstrators demanding the government step down attacked offices of Ennahda, the moderate Islamist party that is the biggest in parliament.

Middle EastTurkey's COVID-19 cases surge above 14,000, triple early July level
Middle EastLebanese Sunni Muslim leaders endorse ex-PM Najib Mikati as choice to form new government
Middle EastIsrael to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet global target
Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi hits record high as most Gulf markets gain