Tunisian president relieves prime minister of his post

Demonstrators gather in front of police officers standing guard during an anti-government protest in Tunis, Tunisia, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president said he decided on Sunday to freeze the Tunisian parliament, suspend the immunity of all deputies, and dismiss Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi after violent protests in several Tunisian cities.

He added that he will assume the presidency of the executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.