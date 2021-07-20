Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tunisian prime minister sacks health minister amid criticism on coronavirus crisis -statement

TUNIS, July 20 (Reuters) - The Tunisian prime minister sacked on Tuesday the Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi, amid an exchange of accusations over performance in the fight against a COVID surge and the slow pace of the vaccination campaign.

A government statement said the minister of social affairs will serve as an acting minister of health.

Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese

