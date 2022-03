People walk out of the Central Bank in Tunis, Tunisia, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Tunis, March 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia's central bank has held its key interest rate unchanged at 6.25%, an official at the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Writing by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Alison Williams

