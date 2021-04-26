Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastTurkey arrests four from cryptocurrency platform Vebitcoin over fraud

A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Turkish authorities arrested four people from cryptocurrency exchange platform Vebitcoin on Monday as part of a fraud investigation, state-owned Anadolu news agency said.

Authorities had previously blocked the onshore bank accounts of Vebitcoin after the company said it had stopped all activities, citing financial strains. read more

Vebitcoin is one of two cryptocurrency platforms being investigated in Turkey. Authorities have detained a total of 83 people since last Thursday as part of a separate investigation by Istanbul prosecutors into Thodex cryptocurrency platform over claims that it defrauded users. read more

Prosecutors asked for six of the detained people to be kept in jail pending trial, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said, while dozens of others were released while the investigation continues.

The Thodex platform, which had been handling daily cryptocurrency trade worth hundreds of millions of dollars, said on its website on Thursday it would be closed for four to five days due to a sale process.

Interpol issued a red notice for its founder and chief executive Faruk Fatih Ozer on Friday after a request by Ankara. read more

