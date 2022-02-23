Turkey asks UAE to repatriate mob leader Peker -Anadolu

A man watches a video of Sedat Peker, a convicted Turkish mob boss whose online videos viewed over 100 million times - in which he has made uncorroborated allegations about top Turkish officials close to President Tayyip Erdogan, at a cafe in Istanbul, Turkey June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's Justice Ministry has sent a request to the United Arab Emirates to detain and repatriate Sedat Peker, a convicted Turkish mob boss, after the Interpol issued a red notice for him, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday.

Turkey launched an investigation into Peker last year. Soon after that, Peker started publishing videos on YouTube in which he detailed alleged corruption among top Turkish officials.

The videos were filmed in the UAE, with which Turkey has recently worked to mend long-strained ties. read more

A spokesperson for the Interpol could not immediately be reached. Istanbul Anadolu prosecutor's office did not confirm reports about the Interpol red notice.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

