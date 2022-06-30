Turkey awaits Taliban response to Kabul airport offer -Erdogan

The first international flight from Kabul since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan taxis at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 9, 2021. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey had offered to operate Kabul airport in Afghanistan with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and was awaiting the Taliban's response to the proposal.

He was speaking at a news conference at the end of a NATO summit in Madrid.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen

