Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkey CDS surges to more than six-month high after central bank shake-up

1 minute read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Turkey's sovereign debt jumped to more than six-month highs on Thursday after President Tayyip Erdogan dismissed three central bank monetary policy committee(MPC) members in the latest shake-up.

Turkey 5-year credit default swaps added 8 basis points (bps) from Wednesday's close to 450 bps, the highest since early April, data from IHS Markit showed.

Erdogan appointing two new members in the place of the three dismissed MPC members, the country's Official Gazette said, sending the lira to record lows and longer-dated sovereign dollar-denominated bonds down more than 1 cents , , . read more

The premium demanded by investors to hold Turkish debt over safe haven U.S. Treasuries on the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified index (.JPMEGDTURR), (.JPMEGDR) blew out sharply to 521 basis points, the highest level since early April. Turkey spreads are now above levels for those of Ukraine and Kenya.

Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:49 AM UTC

Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt

At least two people were killed in Beirut on Thursday when heavy gunfire targeted supporters of the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah, as they headed to a protest demanding the removal of the judge investigating last year's explosion at the city's port.

Middle East
Pro-Iran militias warn of forceful response after Israeli strike on Syria's Palmyra
Middle East
Erdogan's central bank overhaul clears way for more rate cuts
Middle East
U.S., EU, Israel adopt tough tone on Iran, mull options
Middle East
'Our whole life depends on water': Climate change, pollution and dams threaten Iraq’s Marsh Arabs