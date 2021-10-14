Turkey CDS surges to more than six-month high after central bank shake-up

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Turkey's sovereign debt jumped to more than six-month highs on Thursday after President Tayyip Erdogan dismissed three central bank monetary policy committee(MPC) members in the latest shake-up.

Turkey 5-year credit default swaps added 8 basis points (bps) from Wednesday's close to 450 bps, the highest since early April, data from IHS Markit showed.

Erdogan appointing two new members in the place of the three dismissed MPC members, the country's Official Gazette said, sending the lira to record lows and longer-dated sovereign dollar-denominated bonds down more than 1 cents , , . read more

The premium demanded by investors to hold Turkish debt over safe haven U.S. Treasuries on the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified index (.JPMEGDTURR), (.JPMEGDR) blew out sharply to 521 basis points, the highest level since early April. Turkey spreads are now above levels for those of Ukraine and Kenya.

Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker

