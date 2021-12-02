Turkey cenbank chief tells investors easing will be felt in H1 -source

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank governor told investors that effects of the recent policy easing will be felt in the first half of next year, according to a source familiar with discussion on the conference call, which comes amid a sharp lira selloff.

Governor Sahap Kavcioglu also repeated the need for policies that boost investments and exports while limiting imports, and added that the bank's foreign reserves will continue to rise.

Earlier on Thursday, President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Nureddin Nebati as finance minister after the resignation of Lutfi Elvan, who was seen as the last top official adhering to orthodox policy.

The historic currency selloff last month was sparked by the central bank's aggressive rate cuts to 15% from 19% in September, and Erdogan's strong backing of the policy despite soaring inflation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.