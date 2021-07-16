Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkey cenbank could do 'one off' rate cut in December -Soc Gen

1 minute read

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas//File Photo

ISTANBUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank could do a "one off" interest rate cut of about 100 basis points in December to take advantage of an expected inflation dip in November, as long as global financial markets clear the way, bank Societe Generale said in a note.

A drop in headline consumer prices "may tempt the central bank to consider a one-off rate cut at the December MPC meeting ... conditionally subject to a still-accommodative external environment at that time," analyst Phoenix Kalen wrote in a client note.

"However, rate cuts run against the grain of broader rates normalization globally, and may need to be subsequently reversed if they invite marked further TRY weakness."

Recently steady monetary policy "in the face of political pressure" has raised investor confidence in the Turkish lira, she added. "Some recovery of foreign tourism over the summer months may help to boost domestic FX liquidity, shielding (the lira) from pronounced weakness."

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 2:31 PM UTCOil track for big weekly drop as supply concerns mount

Oil prices fell Friday, extending losses from the previous two sessions, and were on track for their biggest weekly drop since March after expectations of more supply put pressure on the market.

Middle EastLebanon spins further into crisis as Hariri abandons bid to form government
Middle EastU.S. top diplomat calls Lebanon's failure to form government 'disappointing'
Middle EastAll smiles for Bahrain Victorious as Mohoric wins Tour stage
Middle EastTurkey cenbank could do 'one off' rate cut in December -Soc Gen