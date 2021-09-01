Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Turkey cenbank head tells investors policy will cool inflation -sources

Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara, Turkey in this January 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas//File Photo

ANKARA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank chief told investors on Wednesday the policy stance, including a 19% interest rate, will secure a fall in inflation which he expects to begin in the fourth quarter, according to two sources on the conference call.

Turkey's 19% policy rate is among the highest globally yet only slightly above inflation, which was 18.95% in July and is expected to remain mostly stable in August. Analysts expect rate cuts to begin toward year end.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

