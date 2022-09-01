Turkey cenbank reserves include $1-2 bln from foreign counterpart -bankers

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's data show there has been an inflow of $1-2 billion to its reserves in recent weeks due to a deposit from another country's central bank, bankers told Reuters on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear which country's central bank deposited the amount or when it entered the Turkish central bank's balances. read more

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.