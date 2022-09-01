1 minute read
Turkey cenbank reserves include $1-2 bln from foreign counterpart -bankers
ISTANBUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's data show there has been an inflow of $1-2 billion to its reserves in recent weeks due to a deposit from another country's central bank, bankers told Reuters on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear which country's central bank deposited the amount or when it entered the Turkish central bank's balances. read more
Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
