Turkey cenbank says shock rate cut needed to sustain growth

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ANKARA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it delivered a surprise interest rate cut to drive economic growth and sustain employment amid growing geopolitical risk, adding rising loan rates have diminished effectiveness of monetary policy.

Even as inflation rose to nearly 80% in July, the bank slashed its key rate to 13% from 14%.

"It is important that financial conditions remain supportive to preserve the growth momentum in industrial production and the positive trend in employment in a period of increasing uncertainties regarding global growth as well as escalating geopolitical risk," the bank's monetary policy committee said.

"Accordingly, the Committee has decided to reduce the policy rate by 100 basis points, and has assessed that the updated level of policy rate is adequate under the current outlook."

It added that "the recent increase in spread between policy rate and the loan interest rate is considered to reduce the effectiveness of monetary transmission".

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun

