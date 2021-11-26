Turkey closes borders to five countries due to new COVID-19 variant

ISTANBUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Turkey closed its borders to passengers from five countries as a measure against the new coronavirus variant, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.

Travellers from Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe will not be allowed to enter as of Friday night due to rising cases of the new variant, Koca said in a tweet.

Reporting by Yesim Dikmen and Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun, Editing by William Maclean

