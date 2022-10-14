Turkey coal mine blast death toll rises to 22 - health minister















ISTANBUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The death toll in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to 22, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement on Twitter on Saturday, adding that 17 people were receiving treatment.

It was not clear how many were still trapped due to the explosion, which occurred on Friday as 110 people were working in the mine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Mark Porter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.