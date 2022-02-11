Turkey committed to new policy and banks need to help -Nebati

Turkey's new Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati takes his oath at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

ANKARA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Friday investors in London, with whom he held talks this week, know that Turkey will not turn back from its new economic model and that private banks need to step up to support it.

In an interview with broadcaster Haberturk, Nebati said it was unfair to put the burden of the new economic model, which prioritises production and exports, only on state banks. He said private banks needed to show more effort.

He also said financial markets have settled and that he may introduce an inflation-protected deposit scheme if needed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.