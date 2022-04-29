Turkey condemns Germany's summoning ambassador over Kavala ruling

Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, accused of attempting to overthrow the government and jailed since late 2017 without a conviction, speaks during an event in this undated handout photo. Anadolu Kultur/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag condemned Germany's summoning of Ankara's ambassador over a legal case on Friday, saying it was an "open attempt to interfere in Turkey's internal affairs."

Media reports cited a spokesman for Germany's foreign ministry as saying the Turkish ambassador was summoned over the sentencing on Monday of philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison without parole. read more

Bozdag said Germany had trampled on justice many times in the past and said it should act in line with international law.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

