Turkey cuts VAT on electricity to 8% - Erdogan

ANKARA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkey reduced the VAT on electricity used in residences and agricultural irrigation to 8% from 18%, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday, in a move to combat soaring inflation.

"By the summer months, we will have brought the inflation problem, which has been plaguing our nation in daily life, under control to a great extent," Erdogan told a news conference after a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay

