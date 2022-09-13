Turkey ends mobility app Marti probe after commitments

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ISTANBUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turkey's competition board said on Tuesday it had terminated its investigation into mobility app Marti, launched over allegations that it abused its dominant market position, after the company made a series of commitments regarding the issue.

"It has been decided to terminate the investigation, accepting the commitments and making them binding since they are of a nature to resolve the competition problems," the competition board said.

Marti operates a fleet of nearly 50,000 e-mopeds, e-bikes and e-scooters.

Marti said last month it would go public via a merger with Galata Acquisition Corp. It said the transaction was expected to close in the fourth quarter, with the combined company expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRT."

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen

