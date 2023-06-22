Turkey expects Gulf investments after visit to UAE -sources

ANKARA, June 22 (Reuters) - Turkey is expecting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to make investments in its energy and defence sectors after its top economy officials held negotiations in Abu Dhabi, two sources with knowledge of the talks said on Thursday.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek travelled to the UAE on Wednesday for discussions ahead of a possible visit by President Tayyip Erdogan, the government had announced.

After his re-election last month, Erdogan named the pair to his cabinet in a signal he is backtracking on a years-long unorthodox economic policy that sent inflation soaring and the lira currency tumbling, and depleted foreign exchange reserves.

Since 2021, when Ankara launched a diplomatic effort to repair strained ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, investments and funding from the Gulf have helped relieve pressure on Turkey's strained economy and hard currency buffer.

The two sources said that, with elections now over, Gulf officials are discussing direct investments in the energy and defence sectors. The status, size and time-frame of any agreements were uncertain.

"Money inflow is expected in the coming period, especially from the Gulf region. They've made some high-level contacts in Turkey. There will be some direct investments from Saudi Arabia and the UAE," one of the people said.

Turkey's finance ministry and Erdogan's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Ankara had said that Yilmaz and Simsek would discuss with UAE counterparts "economic cooperation opportunities", and meet President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Erdogan's planned pivot to more orthodox policies faces a major test on Thursday when the central bank under new governor Hafize Gaye Erkan is expected to sharply raise interest rates.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Emelia Sithole-Matarise















