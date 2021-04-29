Skip to main content

Middle EastTurkey extends ban on layoffs to end-June -Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, April 26, 2021. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Turkey has extended a ban on layoffs until the end of June, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, maintaining a measure introduced last year to limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on employment.

The country previously extended the layoffs ban for two months from March 17 under a presidential decision announced in the country's Official Gazette. Erdogan announced the latest extension in a speech on Thursday. read more

Turkey's unemployment rate climbed 0.7 points to 13.4% in February.

