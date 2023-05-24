Turkey far right party leader backs Erdogan's challenger in runoff
ANKARA, May 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's far right Victory Party leader Umit Ozdag on Wednesday endorsed opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu ahead of Sunday's runoff vote against incumbent Tayyip Erdogan.
Speaking in a news conference alongside Kilicdaroglu, Ozdag said the two had agreed to send migrants in Turkey back to their home countries within a year after the elections.
Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler
