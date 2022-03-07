1 minute read
Turkey Feb forex sales to Botas, other state firms hit record $5.4 bln
ISTANBUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Sales of foreign currency to Turkey's state economic enterprises - primarily energy importer Botas - amounted to a record $5.37 billion in February, the Turkish Central Bank said on Monday, up from $4.15 billion in January as energy prices soar.
Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.