Turkey Feb forex sales to Botas, other state firms hit record $5.4 bln

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Sales of foreign currency to Turkey's state economic enterprises - primarily energy importer Botas - amounted to a record $5.37 billion in February, the Turkish Central Bank said on Monday, up from $4.15 billion in January as energy prices soar.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer

