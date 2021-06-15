Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Turkey gives initial guidance of around 5.5% for 5-yr dollar sukuk - document

Turkey has given initial price guidance of around 5.5% for benchmark U.S. dollar-denominated five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU), Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU), HSBC (HSBA.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

