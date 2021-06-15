Turkey gives initial guidance of around 5.5% for 5-yr dollar sukuk - document

Turkey has given initial price guidance of around 5.5% for benchmark U.S. dollar-denominated five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU), Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU), HSBC (HSBA.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

