Turkey has set aside orthodox policies - finance minister

ISTANBUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Turkey has set aside orthodox policies but will not compromise on budget discipline and will support exporting and manufacturing companies, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said in a speech to a business group on Wednesday.

Under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan who is prioritising exports, production and economic growth, the central bank has pursued an unorthodox monetary policy and slashed interest rates despite surging inflation.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay

