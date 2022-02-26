1 minute read
Turkey hasn't decided to close straits to Russian ships -Turkish official
ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Turkey has not made a decision to close the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits to Russian ships, a Turkish official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked President Tayyip Erdogan for Turkey's humanitarian and military support, saying a "ban on the passage of (Russian) warships to the Black Sea" was very important for his country.
Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Catherine Evans
