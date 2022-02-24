Turkey to help citizens wanting to leave Ukraine - foreign ministry

ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that would provide necessary support and guidance to citizens wishing to leave Ukraine.

The ministry also advised Turkish citizens to stay at home or in a safe place and avoid traveling.

Earlier on Thursday, flag carrier Turkish Airlines said it canceled all flights to Ukraine on February 24 because of the closure of Ukranian air space.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.