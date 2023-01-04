Turkey hikes civil servant wages by 30% -Erdogan















ANKARA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday revised up the rise of wages for active and retired civil servants to 30% from an initially announced 25%, as the country heads to tight elections in mid-2023.

Erdogan on Tuesday announced that the civil servants' pay increase would be 25% for the first six months of 2023.

Speaking at a meeting of his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan also said that the lowest pension for retired Turks would be 5,500 lira ($293.45) in 2023.

($1 = 18.7423 liras)

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler











