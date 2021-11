A worker checks the valve gears of pipes linked to oil tanks at Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, which is run by state-owned Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS), some 70 km (43.5 miles) from Adana February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkey raised the price of natural gas used by power plants by 47% and the price of gas used by industry by 48%, while consumer gas prices remained unchanged, the state energy company Botas said on Monday. Reporting by Orhan Coskun Editing by Daren Butler Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.