Turkey hikes reserve requirement ratios on some FX liabilities

Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara, Turkey in this January 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it hiked the required reserve ratios on foreign currency deposits by two percentage points and took steps to increase the share of Turkish lira deposits in the banking system.

The ratio on foreign currency deposits of up to a year were hiked to 21% from 19%, while those on deposits with a maturity of one year or more were raised to 15% from 13%, the Official Gazette showed.

The reserve requirement ratios on precious metals and other liabilities were unchanged.

The bank said the move would lead to an increase of Turkish lira and forex-denominated required reserves by 13.2 billion lira ($1.52 billion) and $2.7 billion, respectively. read more

It said the revisions, effective July 19, aimed to improve the monetary transmission mechanism and were in line with the price stability objective.

The bank also took steps to increase the share of Turkish lira in total deposits in the banking system, saying forex deposits available as of June 25 and converted to Turkish lira will be exempt from reserve requirement liabilities.

It said the remuneration rate for lira required reserves would be increased depending on the ratio of forex deposits to total deposits, as well as the ratio of lira deposits converted from forex to the total amount of forex deposits on June 25.

It set out four brackets depending on the two conditions, with the remuneration rates ranging between 13.5% and 19%.

Turks have flocked to hard currencies in recent years as a hedge against double-digit inflation and an ailing lira, which has lost around 14% so far this year, in addition to 20% in 2020.

The forex and precious metals held by locals reached a record high above $236 billion in January but have eased slightly.

A facility that allowed holding 20% of foreign currency reserve requirements in Turkish lira will be lowered to 10% until the calculation date of September 17 and lifted fully after that, the Official Gazette also showed.

