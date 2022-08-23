1 minute read
Turkey inflation to fall sharply in December, finance minister says
ISTANBUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate will enter a sharp downward trend as of December due to favourable so-called base effects and the fall will continue throughout 2023, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Tuesday.
Nebati was speaking in a televised interview with broadcaster NTV. Inflation hit nearly 80% in July.
Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
