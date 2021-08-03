Turkey interest rate cuts unlikely until autumn - Scope Ratings

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Scope Ratings scaled down its Turkish interest rate cut forecasts on Tuesday, saying stubbornly high inflation was likely to limit the move down to 17% rather than 16% by the end of the year.

Turkish annual inflation hit a fresh two-year high of 18.95% in July, official data showed on Tuesday, above a poll forecast of 18.5% and just below the central bank's current 19% main interest rate level. (TRINT=ECI)

"Rate cuts are clearly off the table in Turkey until the autumn, if not winter at earliest," said Scope's director of sovereign and public sector ratings Dennis Shen.

"Previously, we expected premature rate cuts to start late this summer driven by political pressure," Shen added.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Marc Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.