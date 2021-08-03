Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Turkey interest rate cuts unlikely until autumn - Scope Ratings

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Scope Ratings scaled down its Turkish interest rate cut forecasts on Tuesday, saying stubbornly high inflation was likely to limit the move down to 17% rather than 16% by the end of the year.

Turkish annual inflation hit a fresh two-year high of 18.95% in July, official data showed on Tuesday, above a poll forecast of 18.5% and just below the central bank's current 19% main interest rate level. (TRINT=ECI)

"Rate cuts are clearly off the table in Turkey until the autumn, if not winter at earliest," said Scope's director of sovereign and public sector ratings Dennis Shen.

"Previously, we expected premature rate cuts to start late this summer driven by political pressure," Shen added.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Marc Jones

