Turkey introduces 15% required reserves for FX-protected lira deposits

[1/2] A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan/File Photo

ANKARA, July 21 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank introduced 15% required reserves for FX-protected lira deposits, a table published on Official Gazette showed early on Friday.

Bankers said the change in required reserves for lira deposits would withdraw 450 billion to 500 billion Turkish lira of liquidity from the market.

On Thursday, Turkey's central bank hiked its policy rate by 250 basis points to 17.5%, continuing to reverse President Tayyip Erdogan's low-rates policy as it promised more tightening and said it would support it with additional measures.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece Toksabay Editing by Chris Reese

