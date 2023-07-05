Turkey to issue additional motor vehicle tax, corporate tax for earthquake finance needs

ANKARA, July 5 (Reuters) - The ruling AK Party of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has presented to parliament a draft law that envisages issuing additional motor vehicle tax, corporate tax due to earthquake-related finance needs.

The bill also sees treasury-run part of forex protected lira deposit accounts scheme to be transferred to the central bank.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ebru Tuncay and Ezgi Erkoyun, Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever, Editing by Daren Butler and Alison Williams















