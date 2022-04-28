Turkey uses rare clause to appeal EU pharmaceuticals case at WTO

GENEVA, April 28 (Reuters) - Turkey will launch arbitration proceedings with the European Union over a pharmaceuticals dispute at the World Trade Organization, it said on Thursday after the global trade watchdog largely found against Ankara.

In a 147 page statement sent to WTO members, Turkey announced its intention to use a rare appeal method known as Article 25 and disclosed the WTO panel's findings in the EU dispute for the first time.

On the main measure, Turkey's so-called "localisation requirement", the panel rejected Turkey's arguments and recommended it bring its measures on pharmaceuticals into conformity with global trade rules.

Brussels brought the case against Turkey to the WTO in 2019, challenging measures that it said at the time forced foreign pharmaceutical producers to move their production to Turkey.

However, since then, the WTO's top appeals chamber has ceased to function due to a Trump-era policy to block new judge appointments, prompting Turkey to announce on Thursday its plans to use a rare alternative to the ordinary dispute process.

"Turkey hereby notifies the Dispute Settlement Body of its decision to initiate an arbitration under Article 25..." it said in the statement. Such proceedings have only been used once before in the body's 27-year history, the WTO website showed.

Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Thomas Escritt

