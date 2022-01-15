Turkey lifts PCR requirement for unvaccinated in some areas - Anadolu

People stroll at Mahmutpasa street, a middle-class shopping area, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Istanbul, Turkey, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turkey will no longer require unvaccinated individuals to take a PCR test for COVID-19 before using planes, buses or other transportation, or before attending events such as concerts, plays or movies, the state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Saturday.

Citing the interior ministry, Anadolu said unvaccinated civil servants, private-sector employees and school personnel will also not be required to take a PCR test.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said separately on Twitter that the carrier will not require PCR tests on domestic flights.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.