ISTANBUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog said on Friday that it was limiting the maximum period of consumer loans over 50,000 liras ($5,820) to 24 months from 36 months, in a move seen aimed at curbing demand for the loans.

($1 = 8.5905 liras)

