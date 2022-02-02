Turkey logs 24-hour record 110,682 COVID-19 cases -ministry

People stroll at Mahmutpasa street, a middle-class shopping area, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Istanbul, Turkey, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Turkey has recorded 110,682 new COVID-19 infections in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have since surged due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Data also showed 217 people died due to COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Mark Heinrich

