Middle East1 minute read
Turkey logs 24-hour record 110,682 COVID-19 cases -ministry
ISTANBUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Turkey has recorded 110,682 new COVID-19 infections in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.
In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have since surged due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Data also showed 217 people died due to COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period.
Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Mark Heinrich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.