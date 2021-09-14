Skip to main content

Turkey logs 27,802 new COVID cases, highest since May 4 -data

1 minute read

People wearing protective masks stroll at Eminonu district amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Turkey logged 27,802 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number of daily infections since May 4, health ministry data showed, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged people to get vaccinated.

Turkey also recorded 276 deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, near record daily levels. The rise in Turkey's daily death toll since mid-July has been among the sharpest among countries in Europe and the Middle East, global data shows.

Turkey reopened schools to in-person education last week and removed most coronavirus measures over the summer. Earlier this month, Ankara began asking for a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination from teachers and also for certain public events.

