Health workers chat with Hakki Karakaya and his wife Ferdane Karakaya, an elderly couple living in Deliler village near Elmadag, after administering the Sinovac's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine at their home as nationwide vaccination continues for seniors, in Ankara, Turkey March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan/File Photo

Turkey recorded 62,606 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, close to its highest daily tally, and 288 deaths, data from the Health Ministry showed on Saturday.

Turkey currently ranks fourth globally in the number of daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally.

President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced several new restrictions and a partial lockdown for the first two weeks of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to curb the surge in cases.

Turkey's overall death from COVID-19 stands at 35,608, from 4,212,645 confirmed cases.

