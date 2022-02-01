Turkey logs more than 100,000 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours - health ministry

A man leaves after receiving a dose of Turkey's domestically-produced Turkovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Ankara City Hospital in Ankara, Turkey January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ANKARA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Turkey has recorded 102,601 new COVID-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, surpassing the 100,000 mark for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have since surged. Data also showed 198 people died due to COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period, taking the total death toll to more than 87,000 people.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Angus MacSwan

