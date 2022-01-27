Turkey logs record 82,180 new COVID cases - health ministry

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Turkey has recorded 82,180 new COVID-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

There were 174 deaths related to coronavirus in the same period, the data showed. In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000, before a surge in infections due to Omicron.

"Our health workers are at their posts. If it is time for your booster dose, do not yield to tolerable difficulties due to the weather conditions," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Clarke

