Turkey logs record level of more than 74,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

An ambulance is parked on a main street as medics make public announcement from it to convince people to get vaccinated amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Diyarbakir, Turkey July 27, 2021. Picture taken July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Turkey has recorded 74,266 new COVID-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, prompting the health minister to warn of the danger represented by the Omicron variant.

There were 137 deaths related to coronavirus in the same period, the data showed. In late December, daily cases stood at around 20,000.

"As cases due to the Omicron variant become dominant, Omicron will be a source of danger for those in risk groups and it may lead to death among the elderly and the chronically ill," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.