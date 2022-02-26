1 minute read
Turkey making efforts for immediate ceasefire, Erdogan tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a phone call on Saturday that Ankara is making efforts for an immediate ceasefire.
In a statement, the Turkish Presidency said Erdogan also expressed condolences for Ukrainians killed in the Russian attack.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yesim Dikmen and Ece Toksabay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.