Middle East
Turkey may renew natgas deal with Russia with increased amount -minister
ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkey may renew a natural gas deal with Russia with an increased amount from the beginning of 2022, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Thursday.
Speaking at a summit via videolink in Istanbul, Donmez said an agreement on the deal had largely been reached with Russia.
Turkey's record demand for natural gas this year is forcing it to step up purchases on a surging spot market as it scrambles to renew long-term contracts expiring this winter. read more
Last month, it sealed a three-year, 11 billion cubic metres (bcm) natural gas accord with Azerbaijan. read more
