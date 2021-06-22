Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Turkey needs further help handling Syrian refugees, EU's von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during an event at the Ancient Agora in Athens, Greece, June 17, 2021. Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via REUTERS REFILE - CORRECTING DATE

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - The European Union should update its migration pact with Turkey, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday ahead of an EU summit set to discuss a renewal of the deal.

"It is important that we continue to support Turkey, with 3.7 million Syrian refugees living there, some of whom have been in Turkey for 10 years," von der Leyen told reporters on a visit to Berlin.

"We won't need as much acute humanitarian aid as in the past, but the people need to have a perspective," she said.

Reporting by Paul Carrel, Madeline Chambers and Sabine Siebold Editing by Caroline Copley

