Turkey opens competition probe into e-commerce firm Trendyol

ISTANBUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, had violated the country's competition law.

In a statement on its website, the watchdog said the probe was launched after "preliminary research" produced sufficient findings.

Founded in 2010, Trendyol, one of Turkey's best known e-commerce platforms, has drawn backing from foreign investors and holds a leading position in the country's fragmented e-commerce market.

