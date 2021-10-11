Middle East
Turkey opens competition probe into e-commerce firm Trendyol
ISTANBUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, had violated the country's competition law.
In a statement on its website, the watchdog said the probe was launched after "preliminary research" produced sufficient findings.
Founded in 2010, Trendyol, one of Turkey's best known e-commerce platforms, has drawn backing from foreign investors and holds a leading position in the country's fragmented e-commerce market.
