Turkey opposition says irregularities at thousands of ballot boxes

Presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey
Supporters of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition alliance, rally outside the Republican People's Party (CHP) headquarters on election night in Ankara, Turkey May 14, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ANKARA, May 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's main opposition party determined there were irregularities at 2,269 ballot boxes for the presidential election and at 4,825 boxes for the parliamentary election that took place Sunday, a party official said on Wednesday.

Muharrem Erkek, a Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy chairman, told reporters the irregularities at each ballot box ranges from a single wrong vote to hundreds of votes.

"We are following every single vote, even if it does not change the overall results," he said in Ankara. There were a total of 201,807 ballot boxes set up for the election, domestically and abroad, Erkek said.

