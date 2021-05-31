Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkey eases COVID-19 measures, partly re-opens restaurants

Reuters
1 minute read

Employees get ready for closing at a bar, on the final day of open restaurants and bars before tighter coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are enforced, in Istanbul, Turkey April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Turkey further eased measures meant to curb coronavirus infections on Monday including partially lifting a weekend lockdown and opening restaurants to a limited number of guests.

President Tayyip Erdogan said the lighter measures, in response to falling cases, would go into effect Tuesday. Under the new rules, nationwide daily curfews are delayed by an hour to 10 p.m.

Erdogan lifted virtually all social restrictions in March but backtracked in April when daily cases soared above 60,000, making Turkey briefly second globally. A partial lockdown was imposed from the end of April to May 17.

Turkey, with a population of 84 million, recorded 6,493 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 12:19 PM UTCIsrael's 'magician' Netanyahu faces final curtain after record run

Long the familiar face of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu has held on as prime minister for more than a decade, clinging to power through a criminal indictment and four elections in the past two years alone.

Middle EastNetanyahu's disparate rivals try to nail down pact to unseat him
Middle EastNaftali Bennett: The right-wing millionaire who may end Netanyahu era
Middle EastSaudi minister defends order to turn down the volume on mosques
Middle EastEgypt's intelligence chief holds truce talks with Hamas in Gaza